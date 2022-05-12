A proposed solar farm in Simpson County near U.S. 31-W and Interstate 65 off Tyree Chapel and Hendricks roads is expected to be beneficial for the city and county in terms of tax revenue and would mean a clean industry for the county.
A solar farm produces electricity through the use of numerous solar panels. The energy from this proposed solar farm would be sold to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
No installation contract has been signed for the site. “They won’t start on that until the next phase of final approval through the planning commission,” P&Z administrator Carter Munday said.
If the project clears remaining planning and zoning requirements, it could be under construction in July or August, “if everything works as planned,” Munday said. “This particular solar farm is on a contract with TVA to produce power and sell the power to TVA. They attach onto TVA powerlines. This particular stretch of land has TVA powerlines on it.”
Fiscal court approved a decommissioning plan for the proposed solar farm. The decommissioning plan involves money set aside in a bond via the company that would be used to remove the solar farm from the property should it either go out of business or otherwise shut down. That is a security feature that keeps the county from an expense of such a cleanup and ensures it is done, if necessary, with no cost to taxpayers. The decommissioning plan is part of an ongoing process to get the project through Planning and Zoning, Munday said.
In the end of the process, Simpson County should benefit, leaders say.
“There will be substantial tax revenue generated from this solar farm out on Tyree Chapel Road for a number of years,” said Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes. “They’re doing landscape buffers, really as you drive by there ... unless you’re driving on the Interstate, you won’t even be able to see up there. And then the big thing, the decommissioning plan, essentially means it would just put the land back like they found it. We’re not going to get stuck with these solar panels without the means to clean them up.”
The energy producer is appealing on several fronts. “It’s 100% cleaner” than traditional smokestack-type industries,” Munday said. “No emission whatsoever.”
There have been questions in the community about a reflected glare from the panels, but landscape buffers and a 250-foot offset from the road should keep that from being just a curiosity from those driving down I-65 during a short portion of each day, Munday said.
“There’s one place there (near Exit 2) and, if you knew there was a solar farm over there, you might see glare an hour out of the day,” he said. “And the attractive nature is to other industry to bring other jobs in. That kind of thing, as I understand, where they make the batteries for trucks and cars and things, is the kind of industry that likes to be associated with the solar industry.”
