GenRev Labs, a packaging company owned by Allan Huang and Jon Miller, has opened a new facility in an existing building at Reasonover Drive and Revolutionary Road in the Wilkey North Industrial Park in Franklin.
The two owners of Shyne Labs, which is also located in the Wilkey North Industrial Park, decided to start another company near their existing facility.
Jon Miller, one of the principles of the company, said “GenRev Labs will be involved in the white labeling for retail products and distribution.” Company President Allan Huang said “we were so pleased with the reception that we have received in Franklin for Shyne Labs that we wanted to bring another company to this area. Southern Kentucky, particularly the Franklin and Simpson County, is a great area for industries to locate and grow. Jon and I really appreciate the support that we have received from the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority since coming to Franklin.”
GenRev Labs is in a 30,000-square-foot-building in the Wilkey North Industrial Park and currently has some 60 employees.
“We are very pleased to have GenRev Labs in our North Industrial Park” said Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority. “Allan Huang and Jon Miller are great young entrepreneurs, and we really appreciate the investment they are making in our city.”
“This is great news for Franklin” said Mayor Larry Dixon. “It is an honor for our area when a company locates in our community. I really appreciate Allan and Jon continuing to invest in our city.”
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes expressed his delight in the location of the company to Simpson County. “The 60 jobs that GenRev Labs is providing is certainly welcomed news for our county. There are many jobs available for our citizens right now, and I am personally pleased that GenRev Labs is providing even more opportunities for the residents of Simpson County.”
— For more information on GenRev Labs or Franklin and Simpson County please contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindsutry@bellsouth.net.
Submitted
