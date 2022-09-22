Franklin’s Gallery on the Square opened a new exhibit Sept. 15 with art from different creators than usual — inmates.
The exhibit, named “Locked Up, Inside My Head,” features 130 drawings, personal essays, sculptures and pencil sketches created by inmates at the Simpson County Detention Center and was organized through a partnership with the Gallery and SCDC.
Gallery executive director Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos said the organization of the project began around six months ago after she learned of similar art therapy programs implemented at detention centers elsewhere.
“This is something that has been on my heart,” Villalobos said. “I wanted to try something where I was reaching out to underserved communities and give them a helping hand to potentially better themselves.”
Villalobos said in April, the gallery applied for two grants that would cover the cost of getting art supplies. Villalobos said the grants were awarded in July, with SCDC having around two months to complete the works.
Aside from paintings and drawings, inmates crafted religious icons from bars of soap, wrote essays and poems reflecting on their time in jail, and crafted different items out of items that would normally be thrown away. One piece, a bracelet, was made from the rim of a Styrofoam cup and decorated with wires from headphones.
“I think (the inmates) are digging deep within themselves and they are getting out those emotions that are hard to express verbally,” Villalobos said. “Sometimes, we all have issues with being able to verbalize emotions, and art is a way for us to express ourselves.”
Villalobos said she hopes members of the public, after viewing the exhibit, will come away with “a change of heart” about incarcerated persons.
“We all have demons, we all have sins and we all have things we are guilty about,” she said. “I’m hoping for the community that this raises awareness that these individuals are more than the crimes they have committed.”
While none of the creators in the exhibit were present at its opening, several members of the SCDC staff did attend. Jailer Eric Vaughn, who was in attendance, said his inmates were enthusiastic about the idea, especially since something like this is not allowed in correctional facilities.
“There’s a lot of talent in (the jail),” Vaughn said. ”We had been confiscating their stuff and some of it was just beautiful.”
Vaughn said he thinks the exhibit will show the public not only the reality of life in jail, but how some of the creators ended up in jail, how they keep hope alive and the effect that having creative control over something has.
“The people in the jail, they’re locked behind bars,” Vaughn said. “It’s like therapy to them.”
The exhibit will run until Nov. 12. Though the art is on display, it cannot be sold.
