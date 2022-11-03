A gift from the city of Franklin has spurred a project to build more affordable housing in the city.

Property that was donated to the nonprofit Franklin Affordable Housing led to a windfall of nearly $400,000 in February, funds that are now sparking the project, which will include one-, two-, three- and later four-bedroom housing along Cherry, Lemon and Orange streets.

