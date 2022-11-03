A gift from the city of Franklin has spurred a project to build more affordable housing in the city.
Property that was donated to the nonprofit Franklin Affordable Housing led to a windfall of nearly $400,000 in February, funds that are now sparking the project, which will include one-, two-, three- and later four-bedroom housing along Cherry, Lemon and Orange streets.
“That was a huge investment from the city,” said Jolie Brown, executive director of both the Franklin Housing Authority and Franklin Affordable Housing. “Mayor (Larry) Dixon has been on our board here for 14 years. He and the commissioners kind of spearheaded — they were really great to donate this lot to us that was at the corner of Madison and Main, which is right next to South Central Bank.”
Franklin Affordable Housing is a nonprofit separate from Franklin Housing Authority, which has 110 units in place in the city and cannot acquire or build any more housing per the federal government. The nonprofit, however, is not under those restrictions.
Plans are being developed for the first phase of the project, which will start with three-bedroom homes on Orange Street.
“We’re in the really preliminary stages of doing this,” Brown said. “These three-bedroom affordable homes you could expect to see getting started within the next six months.”
Designs are under way by Barge Design Solutions of Nashville on the site plan and a storm retention area for a site that gathers water during heavy rains. Home designs are being done by REB Architects of Nicholasville.
The timeline for the second phase — for one- and two-bedroom rental properties — is uncertain. The last phase will involve three- and four-bedroom homes.
Rental costs will be set similar to how the Franklin Housing Authority’s guidelines are set by the government.
“In the Housing Authority, people pay 30% of their income for rent amount,” Brown said. “If they are a higher income, there’s a cap here. That cap has to be at least 80% of this published rate each year” by U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
For the new planned housing project, under the Franklin Affordable Housing, “we don’t do income-based rent. It is a set rental rate, but we are setting rental rates just like at the Housing Authority at that cap, 80% of the fair market rate,” Brown said.
FAH has 17 units in place right now, and plans to take over management of adjoining complexes Joshua Place and Kelsey Manor, which will add about 60 more units.
When the new project is complete, the FAH will have grown from two homes in 2013 to about 140 or so.
“It is a lot of growth, and that has been our desire for Franklin Affordable Housing ever since its inception,” Brown said. “It was developed because the Housing Authority was capped out at 110 units, but affordable housing doesn’t cap out at 110 units.”
