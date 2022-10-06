Senior Malyea Partinger was crowned the 2022 Franklin-Simpson football homecoming queen on Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.

“This feels really great. I have lots of school spirit and I love this school,” Partinger said. “This whole day, the entire week was fun with the dress up days and competitions. As a kid watching the parade, I always wanted to be in it, especially on the float. Today, I fulfilled my dream as a kid to be in that position.”

