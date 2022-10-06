Senior Malyea Partinger was crowned the 2022 Franklin-Simpson football homecoming queen on Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“This feels really great. I have lots of school spirit and I love this school,” Partinger said. “This whole day, the entire week was fun with the dress up days and competitions. As a kid watching the parade, I always wanted to be in it, especially on the float. Today, I fulfilled my dream as a kid to be in that position.”
Partinger, the daughter of Tramaine and Malina Partinger, was escorted by Keith Garner, the son of Keith and Anjetta Garner.
“I’m really glad that Malyea was voted as our football homecoming queen,” Keith Garner said. “She is an athlete, gets along with everybody from the freshmen to senior class and we truly think a lot of her.”
The homecoming court also consisted of senior Hailey Ausbrooks, daughter of Dan Ausbrooks and Amy and Chad Minnicks, who was escorted by Gavin Murray, the son of Ginger Goosetree and Paul and Brittany Murray.
The junior class was represented by Zhiah Hogan Tipton, daughter of Quishana Hogan and Eric Tipton, who was escorted by Tytus Brown, son of Heather LaRue, and Eva Alonso Tomas, daughter of Isabella Alonzo, who was escorted by T.J. Jones, son of Gary and Cimone Jones.
The sophomore class was represented by Morgan Hunter, daughter of Mark and Amy Hunter, who was escorted by Kellan Link, son of Jessica Link. Allie Utley, daughter of Daniel and Lacy Utley, was escorted by Griff Banton, son of Courtney and Dana Banton.
The freshman class was represented by Hallie Callis, daughter of Micheal and Amber Callis, who was escorted by Jaxon Crafton, son of Adam and Sabrina Crafton, And Leah Henderson, daughter of Kitty Collins, who was escorted by Brady Delk, son of Craig and Fran Delk.
The coronation ceremony took place before kickoff of the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats/Russell County Lakers football game. Partinger was crowned by Emma Peden, the 2021 homecoming queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.