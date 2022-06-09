Fruehauf, one of the world’s best-known semi-trailer manufacturers, celebrated the grand opening of its new production facility June 2 in Bowling Green.
Though Fruehauf left U.S. manufacturing in the mid-1990s, Fruehauf North America has reintroduced the brand back in the United States by building this new facility in the Kentucky Transpark.
“I always love to see a new company locate in the commonwealth, but it speaks to our many advantages when a company decides to locate its first U.S. operation in 25 years in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Fruehauf is a welcome addition to Kentucky and the Bowling Green area, and this is the start of what I know will be an excellent partnership for years to come.”
“Fruehauf is excited about being part of the Bowling Green, Kentucky Community. We are very appreciative of all the support from the state and local community, our customers, dealers and supplier base,” said Tom Wiseman, Fruehauf president. “It has been over 25 years since Fruehauf dry vans were produced in the U.S. Our Bowling Green manufacturing plant will produce both composite and sheet and post dry vans with an annual capacity of over 5,000 units.”
“Fruehauf literally invented the semi-trailer, and the company is known the world over for its longstanding contribution to the transportation industry. We are delighted to be celebrating this new facility which is Fruehauf’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S. in 25 years,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “Today’s celebration is a testament to our community being an ideal location to locate and grow a company.”
Fruehauf moved into its new facility in January and has begun operation. The company will create nearly 300 jobs. The economic impact of this project will exceed $1 billion over the next decade and will support an additional 500 jobs in the community.
“By investing in Bowling Green, Fruehauf has created additional opportunities for all the businesses in our community. The impact of their investment will be felt by local retailers, restaurants, banks, service providers and more,” said Mayor Todd Alcott.
“The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce worked with Fruehauf to ensure that everything they needed to grow could be found in Bowling Green, and those promises have rung true. The Chamber is honored to provide the support Fruehauf needs as they operate in our community and continue to prosper in the future,” said Ron Bunch, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
To date this year, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed two economic development projects in southcentral Kentucky, totaling $2.01 billion in capital investment that will create 2,000 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green was also recently recognized for the ninth consecutive year as one of the Top 6 Tier 2 Metros in the United States by Site Selection Magazine.
— Submitted
