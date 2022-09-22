Radar

The Simpson County Historical Society has purchased this ground-penetrating unit for research in the county.

 Submitted

The Simpson County Historical Society has a new tool to undercover and discover county history.

The nonprofit has purchased ground-penetrating radar, which will help to find graveyards and other historic items.

