The Simpson County Historical Society has a new tool to undercover and discover county history.
The nonprofit has purchased ground-penetrating radar, which will help to find graveyards and other historic items.
Historian Billy Wilkerson is getting comfortable using and reading the results of scans and says the device will be beneficial at many locations.
“We’ve got like six cemeteries that are missing in Simpson County,” he said. “A lot of it is farmers came in over the decades and either did away with the headstones or they just lost the markers all together. My big thing is I was wanting to go find those cemeteries, because we’ve got documentation to about where they’re at but nobody knows for sure.”
The radar will help locate old, buried foundations that can be useful in documenting the county’s past. In particular, Octagon Hall will be a site for the work.
“We’re going to be working with the Octagon Hall, and that’s always been a mystery about a tunnel out there going from the house to the barn” for use during the period of the underground railroad. “They would send them out into the barn to escape,” Wilkerson said of the possible tunnel.
Trash piles that could be found would be evidence of different time periods, and perhaps who lived on sites where rubbish might be discovered.
“It’s able to find old trash piles that were once here, any type of debris,” Wilkerson said. “It’s got all kinds of possibilities.”
Even non-historical discoveries could be helpful. For example, a homeowner could be planning renovations and any obstruction beneath the ground could be identified. Wilkerson said the historical society is looking into renting the radar service.
