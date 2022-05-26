Editor’s note: This is the third in a series about people who help shape the community of Franklin and Simpson County.
Matt Wilhite has a significant list of reasons why Franklin-Simpson High School baseball is important to him.
The baseball coach also has reasons for wanting to succeed, both in terms of winning and molding his players into what he wants them to become as adults.
The former Wildcat and Western Kentucky University great — he’s in the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame — and ex-professional baseball pitcher was a key player on some powerful Wildcat teams. He points to the lifelong friendships he’s forged in Franklin, his parents, particularly his late father, in teaching him about baseball, and his late brother, Michael, who died in 2005 in a rafting accident in Oregon, as components of his love for Wildcat baseball and all F-S athletics.
Wilhite recently lost his father, Max, who along with Michael’s passing has made Wilhite even more committed to the program, he said.
His brother was a freshman when Matt was a senior, both at Franklin-Simpson and at WKU.
“I think that’s a big part of what I do as well. My Dad too. My dad just passed away this past April. Dad was a big part of me and Micheal’s success, mom was too, but you know in our baseball careers, we were the people we were because of the way our dad raised us. My brother was my best friend, and I think you miss the day-to-day wondering what life would be like right now, just having a wife and kids and maybe having him coaching here with me.”
Wilhite spent a combined eight years in the Angels and Rockies organizations’ minor leagues after leaving WKU after the 2003 season. He went 16-5 as a Hilltopper with a career 2.22 earned-run average, and then compiled a 27-19 record across his eight seasons in the minors, including an 18-11 mark in Triple A.
He declined an invitation to Spring Training in 2011 with the Rockies at age 29.
“I had a chance,” he said. “I could have gone back to Spring Training with the Rockies the next year, but it wasn’t going to be a guaranteed job coming out of it. At that point, I had just got married, was going to have a kid — i just decided that was going to be it.”
Wilhite began teaching and coaching softball at Franklin-Simpson in 2012. He coached softball until 2016, then took a job as an assistant coach for the WKU softball team in 2017, “and I loved it, loved the coaching part of it,” he said, “and I enjoyed the recruiting part of it, but playing pro baseball, you’re basically gone all the time, and I had done that part of my life, and being a college coach is kind of like that. I like to deer hunt and play golf, and there wasn’t a lot of that, and I’ve got two little girls at home. I wanted to be around more and do more.”
The athletics director job at F-S became vacant in the fall of 2018, and in 2020, the Wildcats also had the boys’ baseball coaching slot to open up, “so that’s when I took over.”
“Coaching baseball, I was blessed throughout my career to have great coaches, Greg Shelton and Johnny Vance, plus pro ball coaches, you take things from them and learn,” Wilhite said. “With the baseball part of it, I’m very competitive and I want to win. I was lucky enough when I was in high school was to have great teams.”
Those years are etched in his mind. He tells his players: “They think I’m crazy, I tell them, if I could go back and do high school or college or pro ball, I’d always pick high school, because those are the guys you grew up with and it’s the parents you grew up with, other kids’ parents, you don’t get that at any other level.”
He said he sees an opportunity to spread that passion about the program to his players, and build them into men in the process.
“That’s what I hope they end up taking from here, as they get in the workforce and to college, and more importantly just becoming good people, good sons, good dads later on in life, and hopefully in turn they’ve enjoyed the experience of being part of the program and always want to come back and be a part of it.
“I think the lessons they learn in baseball they’ll take with them later in life.”
