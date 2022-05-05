The two GOP candidates for jailer, incumbent Eric Vaughn and challenger Josh Blackburn, discussed the jail’s finances and provided information for what they want to do if elected during a candidates forum April 26 at Jim Roberts Park.
The primary is May 17.
“I’m very excited because we’re paying that jail off this year,” Vaughn said. “I cut the budget by $800,000. I’m proud of that. I’m making this a goal that we operate on zero jail dollars.”
Blackburn said more needs to be done to trim the budget while maintaining that an influx of state money and a bond “that was going to be paid off anyway” led to jail debt being on its way out.
Blackburn questioned what Vaughn actually did to effect the positive change in the jail finances.
“What I’m trying to figure out, you know, where was it creative, because the state has given us the money, the bond is going to be paid off no matter what, and even if you take out Covid year, our combined cost for transfer in from the budget was more than Warren County and Christian County combined ... and we’re still paying more for our jail than those two combined.”
Vaughn responded that Warren and Christian jails house federal inmates, which is a revenue generator Simpson does not have.
“Federal inmates is where you draw your money. They draw almost three times as much for federal inmates compared to state inmates,” Vaughn said, who added he lobbied for the state’s per diem increase of $4 per day per inmate and House Bill 590, which allows jails to collect for medical and booking fees.
Vaughn also touted the jail’s implementation of the Second Chance Offender Rehabilitation Education Program, which provides training for inmates, reduces their sentence and generates income for the jail.
“Plus, the state will provide $1,000 per for each course they pass. It’s probably going to generate another $150,000 to our community,” Vaughn said.
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College can be an asset, Blackburn said. He said he has spoke with SKyCTC representatives and they could help with more training for inmates. More training, he said, to help inmates transition to becoming productive citizens is needed because so many who serve their sentences re-offend.
SkyCTC wants to work on training programs, and Blackburn said the jail needs to “get (inmates) out of the recidivism we’re in.”
Blackburn said repeat offenders often say they “don’t have any money, don’t have any jobs and don’t have a place to live.”
All candidates at the forum, including those for jailer, were asked if they switched from Democrat to Republican and how they would bolster the GOP if elected.
Vaughn said he switched right before he filed for election this cycle. He said that he’s always had conservative positions. “I had dealt with a lot of things morally with the Democrats,” he said, which prompted him to finally move to the GOP.
“I knew it was my time,” he said.
Blackburn said he switched to the GOP about two years ago.
“It really started with (President Obama),” he said. “My values did not line up with what the extreme left was pushing at the time. If you look around, we have a huge age gap” in party affiliation, adding that his political philosophy “will lead people to the Republican Party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.