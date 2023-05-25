The Goodnight Memorial Library and Friends of the Library have partnered with Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation to provide Little Free Libraries at all three of the public parks in Franklin.
If you see something you’d like to read, take it. It’s for you. When you’re finished with a book, you may pass it along to a friend or return it to the library you got it from or any of the Little Libraries you see.
