The November election is a little more than four weeks away, and there are tools at the voters’ disposal as the election season winds down.
Foremost, the deadline to register to vote in the November election is Monday.
Voter registration books will be closed beginning Tuesday until the first Monday after the general election.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office for voter registration information.
For local candidate information, there is a Town Forum for candidates set for Tuesday hosted by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission. The event will be at the Old Courthouse in the second floor courtroom beginning at 6 p.m.
All candidates are invited to participate. Candidates should call 270-776-4945 to confirm.
There are several contested local races. In the Franklin City Commission race, candidates are incumbents Jamie Powell, Brownie Bennett, Herbert Williams and Wendell Stewart. Challengers for the four seats are Buddy Sliger Jr. and Dale McCreary.
The top four voter getters in the nonpartisan city commission race will be elected.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, a Republican, faces Democrat challenger Brent Deweese in the race for the county’s top office.
In the West District magisterial race, incumbent Nathanial Downey, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Jeffrey Burr.
In the Franklin mayor’s race, incumbent Larry Dixon is being challenged by Kelly Bush. The mayoral race is nonpartisan.
The county clerk’s race pits Republican Austin Johnson against Democrat Dewana Eaton.
