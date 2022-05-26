Summer Feeding Program May 31 through Aug. 5The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. is May 31 through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Greater Tuna performances coming up at GoodnightThe Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council production of Greater Tuna is Friday, May 27; Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Goodnight Auditorium at 203 South Main St.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and available online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, at the Gallery on the Square at 110 North Main St. or by calling 270-776-5783.
Food give away set for May 28 at Harristown Church of ChristThe next Simpson County Churches of Christ food give away at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St. will be May 28 beginning at 8 a.m. Drive by and pick up. Any questions, call Food Bank coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
Weekly church food distribution will not be held May 30The food distribution usually held at Franklin First Baptist Church on Monday afternoons will not be held May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The church will have the food distribution Tuesday, May 31 from 1 — 3 p.m.
In the event of a food emergency call First Baptist Church at 270-586-3205.
Franklin garden tour set for June 4 in FranklinThe public is invited to tour four private gardens in Franklin and visit the Monarch Waystation and Walkway near the Old Jail on June 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and are available in advance from the Gallery on the Square. On June 4, tickets and free refreshments will be available at the Presbyterian Church’s Cornerstone Building, 260 West Kentucky Avenue. The event is sponsored by the F-S Garden Club.
Hosparus Health looking for volunteers, including in SimpsonHosparus Health of Barren River is in need of volunteers in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties and will offer free training on Friday, June 17, from 1 to 5 pm. CST at its Bowling Green office, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B.
Interested participants are encouraged to register for the training that best fits their schedule.
HBR provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and health care facilities throughout its 10-county service area. The not-for-profit organization has offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow.
Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the HBR care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families. Volunteers may also make phone calls to patients and families from home, provide administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. HBR needs volunteers of all ages and interests.
To attend an in-person training, participants must fill out an application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer and complete online training modules. Interested volunteers are required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination.
For more information, call 270-782-7258.
Juneteenth Celebration set for June 18 at Lincoln ParkThe Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Juneteenth Celebration will be June 18 at Lincoln Park.
Volunteers are needed for setup, beginning at 8 a.m., supervisors for Kiddie Land and people to work certain hours. Volunteers must be 18 or older.
Reception for Boys and Girls Club CEO on May 18The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson will host a reception on Tuesday, May 31 to celebrate their CEO Jef Goodnight accepting a position with the National Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
The reception will be held from 12 Noon until 1 pm at the Boys and Girls Club at 103 Court Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.