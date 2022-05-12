A political candidates forum May 3 at the History Center at 207 N. College Street lured a large crowd of citizens and candidates.
The nonpartisan event was a chance for all who have filed for election this year to meet with the public.
It was a first for the Simpson County Historical Society. The event was in the History Center meeting room.
“We felt it was very well received,” said James Snider, the organization’s president. “We hope that we will be able to do it again, especially when we have local candidates on the ballot.
“Over 40 candidates attended that will be on the ballot this year, plus we had a good crowd for the community.”
The primary is Tuesday, May 17.
Franklin Favorite staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.