On Sept. 10, 8-year-old Knox Mason had 30 feet of soaking-wet green between him and a trip to Augusta National Golf Course.
The son of Chris and Rhonda Mason of Portland made the long putt, giving him the Drive, Chip and Putt regional championship in competition at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mason and his father, along with other regional winners and parents, will walk down Magnolia Lane at the 2023 Masters course, with drones capturing the video overhead, and will meet 20-30 past Masters champions at the end of the walk to congratulate the regional winners.
The event will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
It was a whirlwind of a finish for Mason, who on Sunday during the drive back to Portland got a congratulatory phone call from PGA Tour golfer Scott Stallings, who plans to spend time with Mason at the Augusta event on April 2 preceding the Masters, which will be held from April 6-9.
“He’s going to come out on Sunday and hang out with Knox and be a part of it,” Chris Mason said. “When he got off the phone with him, he said, ‘Dad, that was cool.’ ”
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition was conducted by regions, starting with 8,000 players. Now, it’s down to 80, and Mason is among the best in the 7-9-year-old age division.
“You hit three drives, and then, you hit three chips,” Knox Mason said of the competition setup. “Then, you go to putting, and you get a 6-footer, a 15-footer and a 30-footer.”
He won the driving portion easily. Chris Mason indicated that his son drives the ball 210-220 yards.
Heavy rain met Knox during the next stop of Saturday’s competition, chipping. That hampered him a bit, his father said, and he went into the putting competition in third place.
Neither Knox nor his parents knew he needed the 30-footer to win the competition. The winner was announced about 20 minutes later on television in the clubhouse.
“If he misses that putt, even an inch out, we’re out,” Chris Mason said. “He was very calm that day.”
Chris Mason admittedly had a few more nerves brewing.
“I wasn’t that calm, was I,” Chris Mason asked Knox on Wednesday. “I may have shed a few thousand tears. It was just a very, very special day.”
Knox Mason started swinging a plastic club when he was 2 and has progressed since then.
“When he was about 4 or 5 during the summers, our yard just looks like somebody ate all the grass,” Chris Mason said. “He would just be out there for hours hitting golf balls.”
Knox Mason has played in approximately 70 tournaments over the past two years, and he’s won 30 or 40 of those, according to Chris Knox, who also said that Knox has “medaled in almost 88% of all the tournaments he’s played in.”
This year, Knox qualified for next year’s U.S. Kids World Golf Championship at Pinehurst after shooting a Tennessee record 31 over nine holes in a U.S. Kids event. That tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3-5 at the famed North Carolina course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.