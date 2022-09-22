On Sept. 10, 8-year-old Knox Mason had 30 feet of soaking-wet green between him and a trip to Augusta National Golf Course.

The son of Chris and Rhonda Mason of Portland made the long putt, giving him the Drive, Chip and Putt regional championship in competition at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(0) comments

