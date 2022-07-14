Gov. Beshear has appointed Gary Broady of Franklin and Melissa Dennison of Lexington as members of the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents.
Broady, who replaces Julie A. Hinson of Prospect, is the executive director of the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association. He earned his undergraduate degree from WKU in 1977 and his graduate degree in 1984. He retired in 2020 as the CEO of Franklin Bank and Trust Company after 38 years of employment.
“I’ve always been involved with the university over the years,” Broady said. “I’m just excited to get back to my alma mater.”
Broady, who retired from Franklin Bank and Trust in 2020, helped lead the bank during his career there to growth from a small bank to one that in 2021 had assets of more than $700 million, according to its website 2021 financial statement.
Currently, he is the chair of the Franklin Bank and Trust Company Board of Directors. He also serves on the Arts of Southern Kentucky Foundation. the board of the Medical Center at Franklin and is the chair of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.
He previously served as the president of the WKU Alumni Association Board, chair of the Gordon Ford College of Business Executive Advisory Council and on the board of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.
“I have always had a strong affinity for WKU,” he said. “My wife and I are graduates and have been very involved in the university community. I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to serve WKU in this capacity.”
Dennison, a WKU alumna, replaces Jason L. McKinney of Alvaton. She is a pediatrician who practices in Glasgow. Dennison graduated from WKU in 1980 before attending medical school at the University of Louisville and completing her pediatric residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. She has previously served on the WKU Alumni Association and the College Heights Foundation and has also been a prior member of the WKU Board of Regents.
“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve on the WKU Board of Regents,” Dennison said. “Higher education will face numerous challenges in the future, but I remain optimistic that the leadership at WKU is focused on what is best for our students. I look forward to the work ahead.”
WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said he is excited that Dennison and Broady are joining the board.
“Melissa and Gary have faithfully served their alma mater in different capacities through the years,” he said. “I know as regents they will continue to advance our institution and create more opportunities for our students.”
The Board of Regents is the governing body of Western Kentucky University. It is comprised of 11 members, eight of which are appointed by the governor. The board also has a faculty representative, a staff representative and a student representative.
The board will next meet Aug. 11-12 for its annual retreat and third quarterly meeting.
— Some information for this article is from Western Kentucky University.
