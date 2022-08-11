Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke to play Friday downtown
Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke will play Friday in the next-to-last performance of the 2022 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the courthouse lawn bandstand.
“You don’t have to do any explanation on them, everybody knows who they are,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said about Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke. “They play a little R&B, a little bit of soul, a little bit of modern. I mean they play a little bit of everything.”
The concert is free. Those attending may bring blankets or chairs to sit on. Chair rentals will be available for $2 courtesy of F-S Renaissance. Food vendor trucks will be available.
The final concert in the series is by The Randy Nations Band on Aug. 19.
‘Legacies of Greatness’ Unity Festival set for Saturday
The Gentlemen Unlimited Club’s “Legacies of Greatness” Unity Festival is Saturday at Lincoln Park.
Events and activities include inflatables for children from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; cornhole at 3 p.m.; spades tournament at 3:30 p.m.; trivia challenge at 4:15 p.m.; a 5up tournament at 4:30 p.m.; restaurant gift certificates for children at 5 p.m.; and bingo at 5:30.
Group pictures for all of the historic neighborhoods will be taken at 6:30 p.m.
Participants of the card tournaments are urged to bring a lawn chair to sit on during the tournaments.
Free hotdogs, hamburgers and water will be available, along with fish sandwiches from the Gentlemen Unlimited Club.
Vending space is free. Call 270-776-1083 to reserve a space.
Co-sponsors of the event are Human Rights of Franklin and the African American Heritage Center.
Public meeting about Jim Roberts Park set for Aug. 23
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will conduct a public meeting on Aug. 23 to evaluate potential recreational uses within Jim Roberts Community Park.
The meeting will be at the Ag Building at Community Park from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. The public can come and go throughout the meeting.
A webpage for input will be launched Aug. 23 for anyone not able to go to the meeting.
For more information, call Lisa Deavers at F-S Parks and Recreation at 270-586-8999.
Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk set for Saturday
The 40th annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk, presented by Med Center Health, is set for Saturday.
Pre-Registration is $20 and ends on Friday. T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by Friday.
Each participant will receive an Anniversary Swag Bag, while supplies last.
The Garden Spot Kids Fun Run for children 10 and under is Aug. 12 beginning at 6 p.m. There is no charge to participate.
Each participant will receive a medal and a coupon for a free kid’s scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
For more information, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce in the Goodnight House on South Main Street or call 270-586-7609.
Simpson schools to have a drive-through backpack giveawaySimpson County Schools is having a drive-through backpack giveaway Friday at the Beasley House at 329 College St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The giveaway is for Simpson County students only.
Prayer Walk at Simpson County Schools on SundayA Community Prayer Walk will be held at each school in the Simpson County School System on Sunday. Participants will meet at the new F-S High School gym at 2 p.m. and then divide into groups for each school.
Nancy Uhls is coordinating the event.
Woodburn Fire Department to celebrate 60th anniversary
The Woodburn Fire Department will have its annual ice cream supper and 60th anniversary celebration Saturday at 6 p.m.
There will be live music and kids activities. Food trucks planned for the event include Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Pelican’s SnowBalls, LadyBug’s Fritters and Fries, Patriot BBQ and Taqueri y birrieria jalisco.
There will be a cake raffle and a grand prize raffle.
For more information, call 270-529-2301 or email woodburnfire@woodburnfire.org.
Travis Garner to preach at Eastside Missionary Baptist Brother Travis Garner of Buffalo Springs Missionary Baptist Church will preach at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
