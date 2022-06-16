A Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 18 from noon to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park on John J. Johnson Avenue in Franklin.
“This is our second year,” said Christie Finn, owner of Squeeze the Day, which along with the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission is sponsoring this year’s celebration. “We had a great crowd last year.”
Most events at the celebration return, but instead of basketball tournament play, this year there will be a cornhole tournament. The heat was tough on basketball participants last year, prompting the change at least for this event.
The Franklin Fire Department will turn on water for the kids to play in, plus there will be fireworks, music, food trucks, along with jewelry, clothes and crafts vendors.
“The Human Rights Commission will be putting on the fireworks show at dusk,” Finn said. “We encourage people to bring their lawn chairs or blankets.”
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.”
According to juneteenth.com: “As we know it, June 19th 1865, was the day word reached the enslaved in Galveston, Texas that their emancipation had been made formal, though it had been so since January, 1, 1863. And with those words, our country changed, this world changed. And, with bold and contentious decisions, we have continued to change — striving always to make it right, to make it better for all.”
— For more information on the event, contact The Rev. Donzella Lee at 270-551-5010 or by email at fshumanrightscommission@gmail.com, or Christie Finn at 270-535-7390 or by email at essentialtherapist@yahoo.com.
