The Simpson County Grand Jury met in session on the 12th day of April, 2023, and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:
Tony Hood — Rape, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 — Vulnerable Victim); Sodomy, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 — Vulnerable Victim); Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree — Illegal Sex Act (Victim Under 16 — Vulnerable Victim); Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance (Victim Under 16 — Vulnerable Victim); and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
(Special Prosecution)
Lachanda C. Cunningham — Speeding (7 MPH Over Limit); License to be in Possession; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Nicholas J. Stallings — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
Kellie A. Scruggs — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; TBUT or Disposition Shoplifting; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
Joshua W. Culbreath — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Joseph A. Odom — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
Prestin L. Turner — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
Lloyd M. Scott — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
Linda M. Houston — Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, 1st Offense; and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Ceslee D. Davis — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Firearm)
John R. Brown — Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
Ceslee D. Davis — Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate/Decal; Abandonment of a Minor (3 counts); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (3 counts); Resisting Arrest; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; and Tampering with Physical Evidence
Heather M. Spivey — Failure to or Improper Signal; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
Madason D. Minchey — Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dakota W. Lyons — Carless Driving; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of Marijuana
Madason D. Minchey — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Controlled Substance No in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified); and Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense
Dakota W. Lyons — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified); and Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense
James H. McCloud — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified); and Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense
Shane L. Harris, Jr. — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tonya M. Smith — Possession of Marijuana; and Tampering with Physical Evidence
Joseph A. Odom — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ), 1st Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Dwight W. Summers — Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, 1st Offense
Gina M. Martin — Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Tony T. Spivey — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; and Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence — Minor Injury)
Earl L. Williams — Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more; and Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles or Stolen Vehicle Parts
Earl D. Williams — Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more; and Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles or Stolen Vehicle Parts
Lloyd M. Scott — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)(2 counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
Jonathan W. Gipson — Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Jeris M. Carver — Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
David A. Farmer — Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (2nd or Subsequent Offense); and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt in finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Mr. Morgan would like to take the time to thank the individuals serving on the Grand Jury and for their taking time from their busy schedules in order to perform their duties on the Grand Jury for the citizens of Simpson County. The Grand Jurors’ employers are to be commended in allowing them to serve in this capacity.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictment in open court to the Circuit Judge; they are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
