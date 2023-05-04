The Simpson County Grand Jury met in session on the 12th day of April, 2023, and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:

Tony Hood — Rape, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 — Vulnerable Victim); Sodomy, 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 — Vulnerable Victim); Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree — Illegal Sex Act (Victim Under 16 — Vulnerable Victim); Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance (Victim Under 16 — Vulnerable Victim); and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree

