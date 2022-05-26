The South Central Workforce Development Board has announced the appointment of four new members to the board of directors, including one from Simpson County.
The new board members are: John Bunnell, Hart County, Limestone Bank senior vice president/regional president; John Eaton, Simpson County, plant manager, Multi Tech Industries; Bethany Smith, Barren County, Barren County Schools College and Career Coach; and Deana York, Monroe County, Monroe County Industrial Development Authority coordinator.
“We are excited to bring these new members on board. With their combined experience in the fields of education, business and industrial development, they will bring a richness and wealth of wisdom to their roles on the South Central Workforce Development Board,” said board president/CEO Jon Sowards.
In addition, existing board member Treva Shirley has been named interim board chair following the unexpected death of board chair John Conrad.
“We are still reeling from the sudden loss of John Conrad,” Sowards said. “His steadfast leadership and continuous support were examples to us all. We are extremely fortunate to have Ms. Shirley, a board member since 2018, step in as interim chair. She is an exceptional leader and dedicated board member.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.