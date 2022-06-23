A Franklin woman faces two counts of attempted second-degree manslaughter after what was described as a near fatal overdose at her Salem Road residence on June 17.
Lekesha Renea Downey, 33, was also charged with one count each of trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia — buy/possession, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin and possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified.
The arrest citation says the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose at the residence where allegedly two unresponsive people were found on the front porch. The citation said the two had reportedly overdosed on heroin.
Downey was the only other person at the residence.
The arrest citation said evidence indicated Downey allegedly provided the drug item to the two people.
The names of the two people and their conditions were not listed on the citation.
The arrest citation said suspected heroin and other suspected drug items were allegedly found in the residence and suspected heroin residue was allegedly found in Downey’s purse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.