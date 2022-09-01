The Rinse and Return Program is a voluntary, cooperative program sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Agri-Business Association of Kentucky and the local Extension Offices and Farm Bureau.

Due to the materials previously held by these pesticide containers they cannot be recycled with your ordinary household plastics. This also reduces the amount of material entering the landfill or being disposed of by other means. Some of the end products include drainage pipe, highway sign posts, underground utility conduit, and wire/cable spool flanges. Since the beginning of the program, “Rinse & Return” has collected 956,503 pounds of pesticide container.

— Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.