The Rinse and Return Program is a voluntary, cooperative program sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Agri-Business Association of Kentucky and the local Extension Offices and Farm Bureau.
Due to the materials previously held by these pesticide containers they cannot be recycled with your ordinary household plastics. This also reduces the amount of material entering the landfill or being disposed of by other means. Some of the end products include drainage pipe, highway sign posts, underground utility conduit, and wire/cable spool flanges. Since the beginning of the program, “Rinse & Return” has collected 956,503 pounds of pesticide container.
This year’s collection in Simpson County will take place behind the Franklin-Simpson Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Those who want to participate, follow these tips to prepare pesticide containers:
•Empty the pesticide into the spray tank and let the container drain for 30 seconds.
•Fill the container 25% full of water. Replace the lid on the container. Swirl the container to rinse all inside surfaces.
•Remove cover from the container. Add the rinsate from the container to sprayer tank and let drain for 30 seconds or more.
•Repeat the rinsing two more times.
•Puncture the container, so it cannot be reused.
•Dispose of the top and label.
Recycling pesticide containers keeps re-useable materials out of the landfill and protects the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.