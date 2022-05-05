The R.E.A.C.H. of Franklin Lip Sync Competition on April 30 at Goodnight Library Auditorium raised money for improvements to Lincoln Park.
R.E.A.C.H. President Nancy Uhls and the following organized the event: Jane Lewis, Lisa Deavers, Derfra Holt, Morgan Cook, Kyndrah Shoulders, Adam Wilshire, Chad Drake, Jamie Powell, Stephanie Downey, Sharon Carrillo, Julie Garris, Nathan Garris, Karen Stanley, Allyson Spears, Quentin and Mandi Lineberry, Mickey Lewis, Brownie Bennett, Kristen Hickman, Benny Uhls, Steve Thurmond, Meredith Townsend, Kim Roberts and Jeff Moore.
“It was the R.E.A.C.H. team members who made this a success,” Nancy Uhls said.
— Franklin Favorite staff
