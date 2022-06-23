Kelcie Richart, campus director of the Franklin-Simpson Center at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, started as an intern at SKYCTC in 2015. Now, spurred by the success locally of her then-graduate intern project, she has earned the Dr. George Giacumakis Innovation Award.
The national award was presented at the 25th annual conference of the National Association of Branch Campus Administrators.
Richart received recognition for her efforts in helping launch and support the SKY FAME program, a work-and-learn program specifically designed to educate advanced manufacturing technicians.
The program, which has now spread to multiple states, is innovative in involvement between area manufacturers, who sponsor students, and the college.
She was named the Campus Director for SKYCTC’s Franklin-Simpson Center in July 2021.
“At SKYCTC, we really want to support our growing economy and our workforce and provide our hometown with a skilled workforce,” she said, while praising SKYCTC Provost Dr. James B. McCaslin as an integral in his support and help with the program.
Richart said skilled advanced manufacturing technicians are in high demand.
In SKY FAME, “students come to school at SKYCTC in Franklin two days a week, and they work for their local manufacturing company three days a week,” Richart said. “In just five semesters, which is a little under two years, they will earn an associate’s degree in industrial maintenance technology and advanced manufacturing technician with several stacked credentials, and they really are just top-notch.
“These folks are really the backbone of our manufacturers. If something breaks down, you know they have the ability to problem-solve to be safe on the job and to fix those machines.”
McCaslin said Richart’s dedication to her work is admirable.
“Kelcie Richart has been recognized as a preeminent FAME expert, particularly given her exemplary service as a Success Coach serving both the students in the SKY FAME students and the employers who comprise the SKY FAME chapter. This recognition from NABCA is a testament to her dedication to ensuring both the success of her students and the success of her campus,” McCaslin said.
“It is imperative to SKYCTC’s mission to support local businesses and industry as they grow talent pipelines. Helping our SKY FAME students from pre-admission to post-graduation allows me to see full circle the impact our graduates have on this high-wage, a high-demand sector of manufacturing in Southcentral Kentucky.”
The SKY FAME program has graduated more than 100 advanced manufacturing technicians employed at over 20 manufacturing facilities.
“We were so proud to be awarded the Innovation Award, and I was just so pleased just bring it home to SKYCTC,” Richart said.
To learn more about the program, visit www.skyfame.org.
— Some information for this article was provided by SKYCTC.
