Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is now manufacturing aluminum and copper tubing in Franklin.
Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.
“With the help of the South Central Kentucky Workforce Development Board, we hope to have a job fair for Carrier in mid-August,” said Dennis Griffin, director of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority. “The company is looking to hire employees for their new operation in Franklin.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon was pleased to learn of Carrier’s presence in the community. “Carrier is a major well-known company throughout the United States,” he said. “We are very pleased that they are locating a manufacturing operation in our city.”
County Judge Executive Mason Barnes was also pleased with the announcement. “This is great news for residents of Simpson County,” he said. “There will be new job opportunities for people in our area with one of the best-known manufacturing companies in America. We appreciate the career opportunities that Carrier will be providing for our citizens.”
