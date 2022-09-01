An online survey to garner input from Franklin and Simpson County residents on how they would like to see the area develop in the next 20 years has ended, and it will take about six weeks for that data to be compiled and presented.
The city of Franklin is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan in part from public input from the survey, Franklin Forward 2040.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the survey results will be processed by EHI Consulting, which was hired to conduct and report on the residents’ recommendations.
“The results will be sent to EHI, and it will take about six weeks for them to put all this information together, and then we will have a community gathering, probably out (at Jim Roberts Park) to present the results of what the study says,” Dixon said. “They’re very well-known and they have done it for several cities in Kentucky, Ohio, different states around us.”
The update of the comprehensive plan takes on more significance in light of the projected growth of Simpson County, which has experienced much growth in industry in the past several years.
“We’re a very diversified community,” Dixon said. “We’re probably about 50% industry and 50% agriculture, which in turn makes us a great community. Simpson County has some of the best farmland there is, in the state of Kentucky.”
Once the survey results are ready to share, Dixon said “in October, we’ll announce the date a couple of weeks prior then before we have the gathering.
