An online survey to garner input from Franklin and Simpson County residents on how they would like to see the area develop in the next 20 years has ended, and it will take about six weeks for that data to be compiled and presented.

The city of Franklin is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan in part from public input from the survey, Franklin Forward 2040.

