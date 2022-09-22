The Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 on Sept. 15 celebrated its 58th anniversary with a luncheon and a guest speaker, state AARP director Ron Bridges, who spoke briefly about the benefits to seniors via the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in Washington, D.C.
The act “has some very, very significant changes in terms of our medical and pharmaceutical costs as well as pushing for more expanded coverage for those who are eligible that don’t have the means to do so,” Bridges said during the event at First Baptist Church.
The Inflation Reduction Act, according to a White House news release, will protect Medicare recipients from catastrophic drug costs by phasing in a cap for out-of-pocket costs and establishing a$ 35 cap for a month’s supply of insulin. And ... Medicare will be able to negotiate prices for high-cost drugs for the first time ever. For union members or family members who benefit from the Affordable Care Act, it extends health insurance premium subsidies.
Bridges discussed the drug prices during the luncheon.
“We now will be part of holding pharmaceutical companies to be more fair to Americans, whereas in other countries they sell their pharmaceuticals at a lower rate,” he said. “In our country, whatever they can get for payments, they will take to get a return on their investments.
“What this new legislation does allow Medicare to negotiate with those pharmaceutical companies.”
AARP, meanwhile, is one of the strongest — in terms of sheer numbers of members — lobbying groups in the nation. There are 480,000 AARP members in Kentucky.
“The heart and blood of our organization is our chapters and our community members,” Bridges said.
Sharon Taylor-Carrillo opened the luncheon with a welcome to those in attendance and introduced Bridges before his brief speech.
