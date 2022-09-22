The Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 on Sept. 15 celebrated its 58th anniversary with a luncheon and a guest speaker, state AARP director Ron Bridges, who spoke briefly about the benefits to seniors via the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in Washington, D.C.

The act “has some very, very significant changes in terms of our medical and pharmaceutical costs as well as pushing for more expanded coverage for those who are eligible that don’t have the means to do so,” Bridges said during the event at First Baptist Church.

