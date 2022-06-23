Summer concert June 24 features Andy and the Rockers
Andy and the Rockers will perform Friday, June 24 at the bandstand on the Courthouse lawn from 7 until 9 p.m.
The performance is part of this year’s Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series.
There is no charge to attend. Those attending may bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on; however, chair rentals will be available. Food vendors will also be on site.
After June 24, the next concert in the series is a performance by the Sidewinders on July 8.
Greater Tuna production set for Friday through Sunday
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council production of Greater Tuna is Friday through Sunday at the Goodnight Auditorium on South Main Street.
The performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, or call 270-586-8055, or at the Gallery on the Square at 110 North Main Street or call 270-776-5783. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to each performance.
The performances were originally scheduled in late May, but were postponed.
Car and motorcycle show fundraiser on June 25
A car and motorcycle show fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Community Church at 822 Blackjack Road.
The registration fee is $20. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Trophies will be awarded.
There will be door prizes, drawings and food.
Tommy Johnson and a guest will perform live music.
The goal of the event is to raise enough funds for 450 Thanksgiving boxes, send 100 children to camp and upgrade the children’s area at the church.
Contact Steven Henson at 270-776-1597 for more information.
Fair Exhibit Hall June 29-30 on the square
The Franklin-Simpson County Fair Exhibit Hall is June 29-30 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on the square.
Categories for entries include flower show, open division, FFA, 4-H, 4-H garden produce and poultry show.
Contact the Simpson County Extension Service office for more information.
Also, Simpson County 4-H Sewing Club members will exhibit their 2021-22 projects at the Simpson County 4-H Fashion Revue on June 28 at the Blewett-Bradley Building behind the Franklin Electric Plant Board on North High Street beginning at 6 p.m.
Summer Feeding Program continues through Aug. 5
The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. continues through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Revival planned at East Side Missionary Baptist Church
There will be a revival at East Side Missionary Baptist Church beginning June 19 at 7 p.m. nightly.
The church is at 210 East Street. All are welcome.
Independence Day Parade set for downtown
Franklin-Simpson Tourism and F-S Parks & Recreation will host an Independence Day Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin.
There is no fee to be a part of the parade, but applications must be submitted.
Applications are available at the Simpson County Tourism Office in the Goodnight House, at the F-S Parks and Recreation Office in the Ag Building at Community Park, at the Courthouse and at City Hall.
Applications are also available on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism and F-S Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
Feeding America commodities distribution June 28
The Simpson County Community Services will have the Feeding America USDA Commodities distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at Jim Roberts Park. The event will be drive-through only.
To limit contact, please have vehicle trunk clear. Proof of residency also is required. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note is required and proof of residency for the household.
‘Art in the Park’ each Thursday in June, July
Franklin Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, is offering “Art in the Park” each Thursday morning during June and July at Community Park.
The free activities are for ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week’s activities focus on a different theme.
Activities will be at Rotary Pavilion Number 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registered participants may show up during these hours.
To register, call the parks and recreation office at 270-586-8999.
‘The Sandlot’ to be shown on July 9
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will being parks and recreation month in July with a presentation of the movie “The Sandlot” on Saturday, July 9 at Lincoln Park.
Kickball and other activities will be held beginning at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m.
“The Sandlot” is rated PG.
Drakes Creek Missionary revival begins June 26
Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church’s revival starts Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. each evening. Elder B.J. West is the pastor and Brother Derrick Dickens will be the helper. Brother Wayne Strode will be the song leader. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.