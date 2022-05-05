Simpson County Clerk GOP candidates number five in the crowded race heading up to the May 17 primary, and those candidates bring different work backgrounds and experience to the race.
They answered prepared questions April 26 at a candidates forum at Jim Roberts Park — questions relating to voting security, party affiliation and their skills and experiences.
Jada Freeman has worked at the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office for 7.5 years, and is the head tax collector there. She noted that the same reporting is used in her role and that of the county clerk regarding tax collection.
“So I’m very fluent with that report … I know how it works,” she said. “I’m also trained as a certified security officer. For a brief two years I worked at the jail, there I received more self defense training. All of this training has helped shape me into becoming a supportive leader that can work along side a team to understand their demands and needs.”
Jennifer Gregory is a business support manager at RKW of North America. She said her role there has helped shape her skills, ones that will benefit her in the clerk’s role.
RKW has “supported me in my growth professionally,” she said. “I lead my team in a more customer-driven direction,” a direction she said is crucial in forming a teamwork approach at the clerk’s office.
She described herself as a strong conservative who leans on Christian values.
Austin Johnson is a sales manager at Hunt Ford. Johnson also lauded the need for teamwork in the work setting. “Some people need a swift kick in the tail to get them going, some need a pat on the back,” he said, and added that knowing how to management people differently depending on their personalities is a crucial skill set.
He said there is a great tradition at the office, which has had only three clerks in roughly the past 70 years.
“We’ve had great tradition in the office,” he said. “I think we look forward to having people in office and can build a foundation and go from there.”
Candidate Mark Sexton is the Southeast District sales manage for Shivvers Manufacturing. He is a preacher and an elder at Tyree Chapel Church of Christ, and said his range of work experience with budgets and training would be assets as county clerk.
Katie Fleming is a mental health counselor at the Medical Center at Franklin.
“I’ve worked with a wide variety of people on a daily basis,” she said. “One of the biggest parts of my job is communicating and listening, and I take meticulous, detailed records. I have learned a lot on how to develop a budget and how to work with employees.”
Those traits are valuable in the role of county clerk, she said.
One question was about whether the candidates had switched from Democrat to Republican.
Freeman and Johnson said they are lifelong Republicans.
And what was a theme among many candidates at the forum, Gregory, Sexton and Fleming said they initially registered as Democrats — as a means to be able to vote in primaries in the past.
Now with Republican candidates being more prevalent, they said they moved to the GOP to more align with their beliefs.
All indicated they would support the GOP, and also lauded the voting procedures in Simpson County as safe and efficient.
