Paxton Media Group, owner of the Franklin Favorite newspaper and radio station WFKN, announced Friday the sale of the radio station to a Bowling Green-based group.
“WFKN is legendary in Simpson County,” said Dale Thornhill, vice president and chief operating officer of Commonwealth Broadcasting, the Glasgow-based company that will manage the station. “We are thrilled to carry on the traditions of WFKN and look forward to serving Franklin and Simpson County for years to come.”
Paxton Media said it was approached by the buyers, and that as the only radio station the Paducah-based newspaper company owns, it made sense to sell.
“WFKN will be run by experts in the broadcasting industry while we can focus on continuing to build the Franklin Favorite,” said Mike Weafer, Paxton’s group publisher over Indiana, Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.
Thornhill said WFKN’s format will not change and he plans to “continue the station’s focus on local news, community support and Franklin-Simpson High School sports.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
