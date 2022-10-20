The two candidates for Franklin mayor — incumbent Larry Dixon and challenger Kelly Bush — participated in the 2022 Primary Election Forum on Oct. 11, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, at the courthouse.
The responded to two questions in the event sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission:
Question 1: “Why do you want to serve, why do you feel you’re qualified to serve, and what temperament should a candidate have?”
Kelly Bush: “I will speak to the temperament thing first because I realize I’m one of the more intense personalities up here, and I get that, and I don’t want anybody to mistake the intense personality for passion. I think anybody that you ask with the Human Rights Commission will tell you that I’m very passionate about what we do and the work that we do. The reason I want to serve is because Simpson County is my home. I grew up here. I have a lot of memories here and I feel compelled to help my neighbors. I see of lot of neighbors struggling through no fault of their own, and I want to be able to help them. As far as the experience goes, we don’t have a lot of time to explain what I do in technology, but what I do is I solve problems, and one of the things I’ve done recently is I’ve built a $5 million budget for a global organization, and not just building the budget out, but I also help build the team. I flew around the world, anywhere from Taiwan to Ireland, England, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy — all these places building these teams through different religions, different backgrounds, different ethnicities, and I think, you know, I wouldn’t have been able to do that if I didn’t have the temperament that I have. Once you get to know me, I think you’ll realize that I am actually a really fun person. We like to have fun at the Human Rights Commission, and we make jokes, but we get the job done, and that’s what I want to do for Franklin. I think I’m very approachable. If you don’t have my phone number by this point, come see me. I’ll be happy to give you my phone number. I’ve had several calls, and I appreciate everyone that I’ve talked to.”
Larry Dixon: “I think most everyone in here knows me. I’ve been here all my life ... . And why do I want to serve? I want to serve my community because I love my community. I have been serving my community since I was about 19, 20 years old. As most of you that might be here tonight, some of you not, I went to work at Sullivan’s when I was right out of high school. I spent 41 years in that location serving this community, which has been nothing but a joy and a privilege for me to be able to do ... . I just want to continue to serve my community. It’s a community that I love, a community that I was raised and born here in, and just want to continue to serve the people here that I love, and the community that I love. Why do I think I’m qualified to serve? I’m qualified to serve because I was your commissioner eight years to 10 years prior to becoming your mayor. It’s been nothing but a joy and a pleasure for me to serve as your mayor, and I hope to be able to continue to serve. What temperament should a candidate have? It’s the temperament that you would expect the mayor to have. A temperament that your positive attitude, a willingness to serve and work with others ... .”
Question 2: “What plans to you have to provide low-cost housing in our community and what are your plans for a public swimming pool?
Larry Dixon: “I grew up in Franklin under circumstances where I can fully appreciate the needs for affordable housing. Fourteen years ago, I was asked to serve on the board of the Franklin Housing Authority and on a separate nonprofit called Franklin Affordable Housing. We operate 110 units on a location off of Highway 1008. Security patrols these premises and logs in visitors. We are currently rated as one of the top facilities in the entire country. Since no additional subsidized housing units are available, we established Franklin Affordable Housing — affordable housing means rental rates are less than 80% of the community’s fair market rent rate. For Franklin, affordable housing now has 17 rental units to serve our community. It is in the future of the Franklin Affordable Housing that really excites me as mayor, so with the seed money I procured from the city of Franklin, Franklin Affordable Housing acquired property on Orange Street and Cherry Street on which a total of 63 brand-new units will be built. By the end of the year, Franklin Affordable Housing will acquire 56 additional units which will be available to Franklin residents next year. All of this housing will be affordable housing for our community. I am committed to completing all of these projects for Franklin Affordable Housing and I’m committed to Franklin Housing to continued success. As mayor and as a board member, we will continue to seek opportunities to provide affordable housing to residents of our community. Moving on ... many of you know that in 1951, Franklin built what was then one of the largest swimming pools in the state of Kentucky. The entire community worked together to build that pool, which when it was dedicated, the vice president ... . (Dixon then ran out of time to fully answer the question).
Kelly Bush: “So (Sliger) actually reminded me of something about the Habitat for Humanity. Did you know that the Franklin City Commission used to give land away to developers to build houses on and then sell? I never understood why they would do that. They would condemn the property. They would take it and instead of auctioning it off, they would give it to a developer to build houses on so that developer could sell. I never understood why Habitat for Humanity never got those lots to build houses on. And then this answer about the pool might surprise you, but I don’t have a plan for a community pool because that’s not how I operate. When I built that $5 million budget for the company I was with, we spent weeks in Europe with the different business units listening to their concerns and working together to come up with a plan that was going to move the organization forward. So what I would do because the parks is joint-funded by the city and the county is that I would work with the county to come up with a plan, and we recently had an event at the park, where Lisa (Deavers) hosted folks to come out to voice what they would want for the community, and I believe one of the most overwhelming things was a community center, a pool and I believe pickleball ... . But you know, I’m not going to come up with a plan for a community pool because that’s not what we do. We come up with a plan together. We act as a community. We’re Franklin-Simpson, and anything that we come up with needs to be done together, and thought about in a logical way that’s going to serve our community the best we can.”
