Hunter Delk and Taran Kriser were the Simpson County and overall winners of the 5K walk downtown in Saturday’s 40th annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk presented by Med Center Health-Medical Center at Franklin. Both Delk and Kriser finished with a time of 38:03.

Jeremy Bensen and Amy Bonner were the Ronnie Drake and Debbie Drake Davis Memorial Simpson County winners of the 5K run. Bensen finished with a rime of 18:10 and Bonner finished in 23:13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.