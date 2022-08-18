Hunter Delk and Taran Kriser were the Simpson County and overall winners of the 5K walk downtown in Saturday’s 40th annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk presented by Med Center Health-Medical Center at Franklin. Both Delk and Kriser finished with a time of 38:03.
Jeremy Bensen and Amy Bonner were the Ronnie Drake and Debbie Drake Davis Memorial Simpson County winners of the 5K run. Bensen finished with a rime of 18:10 and Bonner finished in 23:13.
Aaron Osborne and Rachel Tinius, both of Bowling Green, were the overall winners of the 5K run. Osborne ran a time of 16:52 and Tinius had a time of 18:01.
In the local challenges that were sponsored by Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, Lincoln Elementary won the School Challenge and Sulphur Spring Baptist Church won the Church Challenge. All About You won the Community Challenge while Graves Gilbert Clinic won the 100 employees and under Industry Challenge. Vermont Thread Gage won the 100 employees and over Industry Challenge.
According to 3Way Racing, there were 503 entrants, 230 runners with 273 walkers who participated.
“The weather was perfect,” Executive Director of the F-S Chamber of Commerce Steve Thurmond said. “The turnout was down a little bit numbers wise, but that is because our industries are working seven days a week, 12 hours a day plus a couple of them are no longer here. Tremendous compliments for the run and walk because of the volunteers, some individuals and some groups, and the help that they gave. Med Center Health-Medical Center at Franklin, our main sponsor, provided so much support. Overall, it was a really good day.”
