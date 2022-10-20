The two candidates for Simpson County judge-executive — incumbent Mason Barnes and challenger Brent Deweese — participated in the 2022 Primary Election Forum on Oct. 11, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, at the courthouse.
The responded to two questions in the event sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission:
JUDGE-EXECUTIVEQuestion 1: “Why do you want to serve, why do you feel you’re qualified to serve, and what temperament should a candidate have?”
Mason Barnes: “I am currently serving as your judge-executive ... and hopefully I’ll be able to serve a second term as your county judge. I’m going to start at the bottom of this list about temperament. What should the temperament be? You should be a kind-hearted, compassionate individual who can be stern and strong when you have to be, because there are some demands to this job that demands you to have the ability to stand up and say right is right and wrong is wrong, and you need to have the character of moral integrity, financial integrity — and I think I have proven the compassion I have for this community if no other time at least during the Covid. I think I proved to this community where I would stand and where I would help guide us through tough times. As Herbert Williams said, and I’ll agree with this commissioner, ultimately we are answering to every citizen in this county, but ultimately we’re answering to God, so we need to have a temperament that we are thankful and have a forgiving spirit about us. Why do I want to serve? Because I want to see this community better tomorrow than it is today. I feel like honestly, today, I could lay out — and I’ve only got two minutes, I can’t do right now — I can lay out thing after thing after thing ... I think we’re better off now than we were four years ago, and I think we can be better four years from now than we are right at this moment, and I want to see this community better for the young children ... . I feel like I’m qualified to serve. I’ve actually done this job for the last four years. Eight years prior to that, I was the city commissioner, and my background is small business management, construction management, and I have those qualifications, and I’ve guided this community through some tough times, and we’re in a better spot right now ... .”
Brent Deweese: His family “is the reason I’m running so that this would be a better place for our kids and our grandkids. I have been here all my life, growing up here, and I would like to see Franklin and Simpson County continue to be the special place that it’s been. Qualifications, I have handled multi-million dollar budgets for over 20 years. I’ve worked in county governments in Simpson County and other places and other states, worked with other states to develop budgets and things like that in counties. I’ve seen good ways and bad ways to do things. So we can take some of those things from other places and introduce them here. In some places, we might learn some ways not to do things. As far as temperament goes, I think a candidate should be approachable. I think that he should be understanding. We should also have the ability to understand that we could possibly be wrong, and be open to being persuaded, not saying be easy but open to be persuaded. I think that Simpson County is a wonderful place.”
Question 2: “Four years ago, we heard about prospects for a full-time fire department. What concrete plans do you have to provide a full-time fire department in the next four years and what is being done about traffic congestion?
Brent Deweese: “Well, I think to provide a full-time fire department, the first thing we need to do is establish what the cost of that will be, and I believe we need to look at our professionals, that professional group being Chief (Leslie Goodrum’s) staff to help bring those numbers to us. I’m not a professional firefighter ... We need to look to those professionals to get those numbers. Once those numbers are in place, then we can go to our friends at the city and see if we can come up with a funding mechanism for that. If it is going to require taxing, which it probably would at the size of the fire department — if it’s going to be full-time, then I believe the citizens should be informed and have an opportunity to make their voice heard. I will be open to putting that on the ballot once it’s verified how much money it would take and how it would affect each and every family. And as far as congestion, that is something that needs to be worked with our city partners and our state partners, because most of the congestion issues are going to (involve) state highways, and this is something that requires long-term planning. I believe we should look at putting a further loop past 1008 to bring in the new parks that we have, and we need to talk to our local farmers ... about how they want to preserve their land, because I don’t think we need to be telling individual property owners how to operate their land and their property. It’s their homeland. They’ve been there for years, and I believe the farmers should have a voice in that.”
Mason Barnes: “On the fire department issue, I’m going to tell you that I’m a step and three years ahead on that. On the back of my campaign material, one of the very first things you’ll see is we’ve got to get our community ready for our fire department to work around the clock 24/7. In the first year I was here, I put out a survey. Some of you may or may not remember, this survey went out on social media talking about what community needs are and the overwhelming response was the need for a fire department to operate 24/7. There were a lot of people amazed that the fire department didn’t operate 24/7. We do have full-time firefighters. We have a good volunteer staff, but we’re already working on the cost. The personnel and the cost is going to be roughly $1.1 million to $1.2 million. We had a joint meeting scheduled with the city back in September, and the (Kentucky League of Cities) Conference was going on. We rescheduled to Oct. 4 and there was some conflict that we couldn’t meet, but I assume that we are meeting now on Oct. 18 at noon and one of those discussion topics is going to be ... what do we do to fund this full-time fire department, because ... it’s $1.1 million to $1.2 million, and the question is, can the county and the city afford to do that? So just so everyone knows right now, the funding on the fire department on capital expenditures such as fire trucks, ladder trucks and so on is 50/50. The funding on the rest of the operational part, the city funds about 38% and the county funds the rest. So we gotta figure that out. Congestion problems in the first year I was on this job as judge-executive, the (Barren River Area Development District) works with the state on implementing state plans. Our worst congested area is the intersection of 31-W and 1008 out by Hunt (Ford), and we scored that project the No. 1 project in the BRADD. It has the most points but the state kicked it out.” (Barnes ran out of time to full answer the question).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.