The Simpson County Tourism Commission hosted a Dueling Day at Sandford Duncan Inn field trip event Sept. 16.
More than 200 sixth-grade students visited the site, a former stagecoach stop and a place where duels were fought in the 1800s. Sandford Duncan Inn tour guide Nicky Hughes and his wife, Susan Hughes, created rotating stations for groups to learn more about the inn, dueling, geography, cemeteries, medicinal treatments, slavery and wardrobe and attire of the period.
“This was a very unique experience for the students at Lincoln Elementary School,” said Amy Ellis, Simpson County Tourism executive director. “This historic site is in Simpson County and making it a part of the curriculum for students who live here is very important.
“This experience gave the students a chance to see and be on a farm site that thrived in the early 1800s in their own hometown. The Duncan family ran a stage coach stop and inn on the former Cumberland Trace, which later became the Louisville Nashville Turnpike, and is now Hwy 31-W.”
The Sandford Duncan Inn played host to travelers and duelers. It was an actual working farm and many of the descendants and travelers are buried in the on-site cemetery. Among those who stopped at the inn are Sam Houston, Andrew Jackson and entertainer Jenny Lind.
Several demonstrators from across the state were on hand during Dueling Day to give inn tours and discuss life during the 1800s. The students were treated to a duel re-enactment at the close of the field day. The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council helped sponsor the event with Simpson County Tourism.
Sandford Duncan Inn is at 5083 Nashville Road in Franklin. The inn is open for public tours Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Simpson County Tourism Commission at 270-586-3040.
