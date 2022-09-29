The Simpson County Tourism Commission hosted a Dueling Day at Sandford Duncan Inn field trip event Sept. 16.

More than 200 sixth-grade students visited the site, a former stagecoach stop and a place where duels were fought in the 1800s. Sandford Duncan Inn tour guide Nicky Hughes and his wife, Susan Hughes, created rotating stations for groups to learn more about the inn, dueling, geography, cemeteries, medicinal treatments, slavery and wardrobe and attire of the period.

