Sandford Duncan Inn, a historical stagecoach stop and once a place for duels on the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, is now open for bourbon tastings and tours.
Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s.
Tour guests can visit the Sandford Duncan Inn to see a traditional dueling pistol up close, walk the short distance to the property cemetery and stop by the Welcome Inn and Tasting Room to try locally craft-distilled bourbon.
“The partnership between the Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery is a perfect fit,” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “The Inn was known as a popular stagecoach stop on the main thoroughfare between Nashville, Tenn. and Louisville, Ky.
“During the 1800s, the Inn served as a tavern serving spirits and providing travelers a place to rest. Bringing bourbon back to the grounds is bringing a part of history back to the site.”
The Inn’s most famous known visitor was President Andrew Jackson, though Sam Houston, who served as governor of both the state of Tennessee and Texas, is a close second.
In the early 1800s, dueling was illegal in Tennessee, but not in neighboring Kentucky on Linkumpinch Farm, where duels could be fought legally. The grounds of Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery are open for public tours. Sandford Duncan Inn Tours are available Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.
The Inn is a mile south of Exit 2 on I-65 at 5083 Nashville Road.
Dueling Grounds Distillery Tours are available Monday through Saturday at the top of every hour beginning at 11 a.m. The last tour of the day is 4 p.m. The distillery is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The distillery is at 208 Harding Road.
Future community events sponsored by Simpson County Tourism Commission are posted on the official website www.visitfranklinky.com.
— Simpson County Tourism Commission
— Simpson County Tourism Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.