Sandford Duncan Inn, a historical stagecoach stop and once a place for duels on the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, is now open for bourbon tastings and tours.

Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s.

— Simpson County Tourism Commission

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.