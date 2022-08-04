Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Franklin-Simpson Center hosted instructors and staff from across the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education network on campus for three days of training July 26-28 to deliver the Manufacturing Core Exercise curriculum on problem solving.
Embedded in the program are five MCEs: safety culture, visual workplace organization, lean principles and practices for maintenance, problem solving, and machine reliability. The MCEs are taught by FAME faculty, with exercises for students in the classroom and at work to ensure proficiency. Intentionally, the FAME MCEs are delivered through a “Learn It, Do It, Apply It, and Tell It” sequence to produce a well-rounded, knowledgeable technician.
The FAME chapter representing SKYCTC and Southcentral Kentucky, SKY FAME, has two full-time dedicated faculty members, Brian Sparks and Tony Keen, who have taught the Manufacturing Core Exercises to over 100 students since the inception of SKY FAME in 2015. In recognition of the superior program at SKY FAME, FAME USA asked the chapter to host this training to showcase the chapter’s successful track record of recruitment, retention, and job placement. SKY FAME was proud to offer the training and highlight the dedication of Sparks and Keen to train the new faculty to deliver the MCEs effectively in their classrooms.
“Problem solving gets the student to think about the root cause of a problem on the manufacturing floor to create a ‘100-year fix’ instead of having the same problem consistently reoccur,” said SKY FAME assistant professor Tony Keen.
Additionally, “the problem solving MCE teaches a student or technician how to follow a step-by-step process from identifying the problem to finding the root cause of a problem and ultimately determining the most effective solution,” said SKY FAME professor Brian Sparks.
Alexandra Becker of FAME USA adds, “The ‘Train-the-Trainer’ is an essential aspect of the FAME program to ensure best-in-class instructors transfer the technical and professional knowledge and expertise that molds students into global best. We are thrilled to provide in-person training and proudly showcase the great partners at the SKY FAME chapter.”
Created by Toyota and transitioned to the Manufacturing Institute in 2019, FAME USA supports hundreds of employers, comprising more than three dozen chapters across the country. More than 1,500 global-best Advanced Manufacturing Technicians have graduated from the program, with more than half graduating in the last three years.
