Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Franklin-Simpson Center hosted instructors and staff from across the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education network on campus for three days of training July 26-28 to deliver the Manufacturing Core Exercise curriculum on problem solving.

Embedded in the program are five MCEs: safety culture, visual workplace organization, lean principles and practices for maintenance, problem solving, and machine reliability. The MCEs are taught by FAME faculty, with exercises for students in the classroom and at work to ensure proficiency. Intentionally, the FAME MCEs are delivered through a “Learn It, Do It, Apply It, and Tell It” sequence to produce a well-rounded, knowledgeable technician.

— Submitted

