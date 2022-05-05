The sheriff’s candidates’ portion of the April 26 Candidates Forum at Jim Roberts Park was minus the challenger, Dennis Link, who was ill and could not attend. Incumbent Jere D. Hopson responded to a variety of questions.
The primary is May 17.
Prepared questions at the forum were asked relating to party affiliation, goals and future plans.
Hopson touted his department’s tax collection, noting that it was nearly 99% for 2021.
“That’s the No. 1 job of the sheriff,” he said. “Ours was almost 99%. The average rate for a sheriff’s office is 94%. That’s where it was when I got there. It was 98.9% to be exact. That is outstanding.”
Goals for the office remain the same, he said. “My goals are continue doing what we’ve done. Simpson County was broken at one time people. I’ve been here for nine years. You don’t hear many complaints about the sheriff’s department.”
The retired Kentucky State Police trooper said he wanted to take his law enforcement experience “and use it to fix the sheriff’s department. That’s what I’ve done.”
Hopson, who said he’s been a Republican all his life but didn’t officially switch his party affiliation to the GOP until two years ago, was appointed sheriff by former Simpson County Judge-Executive Jim Henderson, who served five terms as judge-executive.
“Times have changed here in Simpson County. Jim Henderson, he appointed me sheriff because ... he knew I was very conservative, and he didn’t have any problem. He said: ‘I know your heart’s Republican.’ ”
Hopson said he is always open to questions about the department’s budget.
“If you’ve got questions about our budget, come see me,” he said. “Ask questions. You’ll be be impressed with how we’ve handled it.”
