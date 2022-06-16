Simpson Elementary School librarian Sam Northern has been selected to be a 2020 National Education Association Global Learning Fellow and will travel to Peru June 18-27 for an education expedition.
Northern has been prepping his students to interact and learn from the information, videos and photos he will take during the trip, which will include a visit to Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel in southern Peru. The site is famous for its location in the mountains and is often referred to as the “Lost City of the Incas.”
He created a Google Earth Tour of the planned itenerary, “and then I walk them through my journey, and at each destination on our Google Tour, students got to stop and see the photos of the city,” Northern said.
“I had like a caption along with the destination on the Google Earth Tour about archaeological sites like Machu Picchu. So I’m trying to get them excited before I even go. That way, when I come back, I’ll be able to share even more with them from my experience.”
Those who apply for this trip don’t always get selected. Northern said he has applied before.
“I’ve always applied and reapplied for this one because it’s kind of a well-known, renowned program, and they pay for your expenses to go, most meals are paid for, and lodging and airfare and things like that are covered,” he said.
“My passion has always been in this type of multicultural educational experience for students where they can experience the world even from inside the classroom, and this program focuses on the principles of global education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.