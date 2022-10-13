A nursing shortage continues to be problematic across the country, including in Franklin and surrounding areas.
Med Center Health vice president and chief human resources officer Tony Bohn says Covid exacerbated a shortage that was underway before the pandemic.
To recruit and fill vacancies, Med Center Health — which operates The Medical Center at Franklin along with hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Scottsville, Caverna and Glasgow — has incorporated short- and long-term strategies to ensure its health care facilities are at their best staffing levels possible.
Companywide, there are 275 vacancies — 150 of which are registered nurse roles.
“But we have various different programs to make sure that we’re adequately staffed,” Bohn said.
Covid hit the health care industry harder than most, he said.
“When other places were slowing down and closing up, we were taking care of very ill and sick patients before we had the vaccine,” Bohn said. “We were already experiencing a shortage before Covid hit. It’s caused us to have to be creative and think outside the box. We lost a lot of people to retirement across health care in general across the country. Those who could retire during the pandemic after the first round or the first round and a half chose to get out, where folks were working longer, so I think that has impacted us as well.”
Med Center Health is working with high schools, colleges and technical schools to foster more students’ interest in health care careers. It also is partnering with chambers of commerce, technical schools such as SKYCTC and high schools to boost that interest in an effort to create a larger workforce in the future.
Kimberly Hoffman, manager of workforce and organizational development for Med Center Health, said creativity in strategies is a key to reducing the shortage of nurses and other health care workers.
“We definitely are experiencing a shortage and going through a pandemic has further intensified that staffing challenge, but with that we’ve created several different strategies to try to overcome any vacancies that we’ve had,” Hoffman said. “It’s not really one approach that’s going to work, so we have to look at it from multiple approaches.”
The biggest immediate help, she said, is utilizing more travel nurses.
“We’ve also created internal programs,” Hoffman said, “so we’ve created an internal agency program, which has actually helped us to reduce having to have those external travelers.”
Internally, Med Center Health has created a career academy, where people “can basically work for us and they can earn while they learn and we’ll help cover their tuition costs,” she said. “At the end of it, they will graduate as a nurse or some other allied health position.”
Long term, the corporation is cooperating with local community colleges and Western Kentucky University “to make sure that we’re trying to increase the number of students they can take for those health care positions, such as nursing and allied health, and that’s been a really big piece,” Hoffman said.
Med Care Health has invested in helping high school students enter the health care field as well, she said.
“We’ve also really started spending time in our high schools, because that’s an important piece for the future,” she said.
Helping to establish medical arts academies in local schools is one avenue that is being done. “We’ve partnered with them and donated medical equipment and supplies so they have that, Hoffman said. “We’ve also increased our shadowing opportunities for our students can come in on site and see more of a real life experience in a health care role.”
