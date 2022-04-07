JEI, Inc., based in Chicago, has located a new plant in Franklin.
JEI has been in business for over 30 years. The company is involved in the loading and unloading of commodity from train cars to trucks. JEI also recycles corrugated boxes, paper, and plastics so that it can be used by industry for new production.
The company has operations in Jeffersonville, Ind., Chicago, Fort Smith, Ark., Sylvania, Ga., and now Franklin.
Gerardo Jaime, General Manager of JEI said: “Franklin was chosen for its central location.” He went on to explain that “we have a growing number of new customers in this mid-South region of the country. Franklin offers us a great location to serve our customers in southern Kentucky as well as the Nashville area.”
Sway Munoz, Regional Manager for JEI stated “I am excited about the opportunities that Franklin will provide our company for finding new customers. We are currently located on Commerce Street with 10 employees, but we expect to have a larger facility in Franklin in the future and hire more people.
“This industry is a nice addition to the City of Franklin” said Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon. “JEI is a great service company for our area industries and we are very pleased that they now have a facility in Franklin. We always appreciate the employment opportunities a company like JEI brings to our community.”
County Judge Executive Mason Barnes echoed his approval of the new industry. “Anytime that you get an industry to locate in your county that also is involved in recycling it is a great plus for the area. We are excited about the jobs and the investment JEI, Inc. is providing our area. This should be a really great market for this growing company.”
