Dueling Grounds Distillery had its sixth anniversary last week, and it is in a higher gear in terms of marketing its Linkumpinch Bourbon and other craft products.
Owner Marc Dottore, who was in the music business in Nashville for 30 years, has learned the business from the ground up, starting nine years ago. It took several years to learn the craft, he said.
“In my case, it took six years to get to a four-year bourbon,” he said. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”
A group in Louisville was somewhat of a launching pad for the business. Dottore attended Moonshine University in the infancy of getting Dueling Grounds Distillery in Franklin started.
“It’s a one-week class taught by some of the best staff you can find in the state of Kentucky because it’s all people who work in Kentucky distilleries, in Kentucky advertising agencies, engineers — they all come together once a year to have this class,” he said.
Attendees learn licensing, distilling and other aspects of the business. “They kind of progress you through this, and you come out of it with a pretty good Rolodex,” Dottore said.
Dottore’s contacts have grown, from Kathy Mattea, whom Dottore managed for many years, to those who know the bourbon industry and help those interested in breaking into it.
Dottore had in 2016 a big break of sorts. The state of Kentucky allowed distilleries to have liquor by the drink.
“That was a game changer for us,” he said, “because suddenly we could be open like this (at the distillery) for socialization, for lunch, music. We’ve done a lot of things, and that just helped us build an audience.”
The Ohio native’s company has grown from distilling 25 gallons at a time to 500 gallons.
“The first few years, we had a handful of barrels,” Dottore said. “This year, we turned the corner and had 50 barrels to dump. We’re just now entering in the phase where we hit our early growth. Now we’re making 200 barrels a year, and within two years we hope to be in 400 to 600 barrels. Up until this year, we sold everything we made right here. We couldn’t keep up with demand. This year, our supply is starting to broaden. So this year is the first year we’re starting to push our product out to retail.”
Several years ago, the Dueling Grounds trademark became available, and Dottore wanted it — and got it — to tie into the local area and benefit from the longtime moniker.
The distillery was the first in Kentucky to apply for and get a license for off-site tasting, which Dueling Grounds Distillery is using at Sandford Duncan Inn for visitors there on weekends.
“And that location was Linkumpinch Farm,” he said. “It ties in for us, and it feels like over time we’ll be able to build that up out there.”
Dottore moved to Franklin in 1996. His mother had moved to Franklin.
“We had friends who lived here, and we kind of fell in love with the town,” he said. “We saw an ad for a house — in the Franklin Favorite — drove out there, fell in love with it and bought it.”
Dottore said his roots are strong here now, and he plans to advance his business and enjoy Simpson County in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.