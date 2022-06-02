The Simpson County Daughters of the American Revolution held its presentation of Junior American Citizens State and East Central Division winners during the Simpson County Schools Awards Day Programs in May.
Debbie Hughes, JAC chairperson presented the winners at Lincoln Elementary with their certificates:
Erick Lopez—First place state and second place ECD for stamp design
AJ Stucky—Third Place state for stamp design
Rebekah Tucker—Second Place Poetry.
Chapter Regent, Judy Burr presented certificates at SES:
Kiera Bergeron-Third place for stamp design.
Submitted
