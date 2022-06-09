LONG LONG TIME to perform Saturday at Goodnight
LONG LONG TIME, featuring Teresa, will perform Saturday, June 11 at the newly renovated Goodnight Auditorium, Tickets are available through eTix and also are available at Franklin Sporting Goods, 118 North Main St. in Franklin.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Franklin-Simpson Arts Council.
Independence Day Parade set for downtown
Franklin-Simpson Tourism and F-S Parks & Recreation will host an Independence Day Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin.
There is no fee to be a part of the parade, but applications must be submitted.
Applications are available at the Simpson County Tourism Office in the Goodnight House, at the F-S Parks and Recreation Office in the Ag Building at Community Park, at the Courthouse and at City Hall.
Applications are also available on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism and F-S Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
AARP chapter to meet June 16 at church
Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 meets Thursday, June 16 at Franklin First Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speaker is Jennifer Sturm. Her topic is what our bodies need as we age.
A potluck luncheon follows.
Summer Feeding Program continues through Aug. 5
The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. continues through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Juneteenth Celebration set for June 18 at Lincoln ParkA Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18 from noon until 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park on John J. Johnson Avenue in Franklin.
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission and Squeeze the Day are sponsoring the event.
Britannica says Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.”
Activities scheduled during the celebration include a Dust Bowl basketball tournament, games, music and fireworks.
Food trucks, a fish fry conducted by the Human Rights Commission and a barbecue cook off are also planned.
Sponsorships are available and are $500 for a gold sponsorship, $250 for a silver sponsorship and $150 for a bronze sponsorship.
For more information, contact The Rev. Donzella Lee at 270-551-5010 or by email at fshumanrightscommission@gmail.com, or Christie Finn at 270-535-7390 or by email at essentialtherapist@yahoo.com.
Reeves to preach at East Side Missionary Baptist; revival plannedBrother Matt Reeves of Little Freedom Missionary Baptist Church will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on June 12 at 6 p.m.
Also, a revival will begin at East Side on June 19 at 7 p.m. nightly.
The church is at 210 East Street. All are welcome.
