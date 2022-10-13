Tim Norton photo 1

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology hired former New Jersey corrections officer and trainer Tim Norton to be the instructor for the new criminal justice certification program that is set to launch in January.

 Roxanne Lambert/Hartsville Vidette

In July, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville was chosen to be a hub for the criminal justice certification program in Tennessee.

In its search for an experienced instructor for the new program, TCAT hired former New Jersey corrections officer and trainer Tim Norton, who recently relocated to Franklin.

