Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation 2022 Youth Soccer registrations are ongoing through June 13 for Divisions U4, U6, U8, U10 and U14 at the Ag Building at Jim Roberts Park from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be registration on two Saturdays — from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 21 and June 11 at the Soccer Fields.
The registrations are for children with birth years from January 2008 to December 2019.
For more information, contact F-S Youth Soccer Board president Andrew Sisco at 270-535-0757.
