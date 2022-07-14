DAS Companies has secured a distribution center on Garvin Lane in Franklin and plans to hire more than 100 at the facility.
DAS designs, imports and distributes truck and auto supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics to consumers.
The Franklin site will service the company’s customer base in Travel Centers, C-Stores and electronics and specialty retailers.
The company says it expects the site to be fully functional by January.
“They purchased a 105,000-square-foot spec building on Garvin Lane in the Henderson Industrial Park and will be adding an additional 100,000 square feet to the facility,” said Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority. “They plan on having at least 100 jobs in Franklin. Their investment will be well over $20 million.”
Those who are interested in job opportunities can visit the company’s website under job opportunities.
DAS, which is privately held, is headquartered in Palmyra, Pa., and serves over 2,000 retail locations from its other distribution centers in Elizabethtown, Pa., Salt Lake City and Petersburg, Va.
David Z. Abel, owner and founder of DAS Companies, has assumed the role of CEO and president. Michael Abel was the previous CEO and is no longer with DAS.
“DAS will continue to serve our clients, vendors, associates and communities consistent with our core values,” said Dr. Ron Hoover, chairman of the board of directors.
— Some information for this article was submitted by DAS Companies.
