On Wednesday July 14 2021, the Franklin-Simpson Middle School FFA executive team took a three day trip to the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center. The executive team is made up of the officers and committee members. The purpose of this camp was for attendees to participate in classes that taught us what our officer’s duties and responsibilities are. Other things the group learned at camp were: how to plan group events, how to fundraise, the importance of communication, procedures, and goal setting was a large part of our remaining training. Our officers met and determined 5 goals that we would like our chapter to have accomplished by May of 2022.
While we spent a lot of time learning how to make our FFA team successful in leading the chapter, camp wasn’t all about learning, there were a lot of fun activities that also taught us to work together as a team. Members participated in communication skill events, volleyball, kickball, barnyard olympics, and a talent show. Needless to say, our FSMS FFA executive team is excited and eager to start our new year and share everything we learn with our other FFA members.
