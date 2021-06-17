The Franklin-Simpson Middle School FFA was recognized at the Kentucky FFA State Convention Tuesday, June 8 in Lexington, Kentucky.
The F-S chapter was recognized at the first session of the 92nd Kentucky FFA State Convention as a newly officially chartered of the state and National FFA for the 2020-2021 school year. The representatives included president Bella Robertson, vice president Jaxon Crafton and advisor Catherine Wilson.
The middle school contestants also found success at the state convention. Myah Downey won 1st place in the middle school prepared public speaking contest and Bella Robertson won 1st place in the middle school extemporaneous speaking contest.
