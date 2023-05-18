FRANWS-05-18-23 ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS

Scholarship winners left to right are Seth Pinson, Lois Vanbeek, Taryn Discher, and Jesse Punzalon.

Four Franklin-Simpson High School (FSHS) seniors have been honored with significant academic scholarships as they head off to college. The students include Lois Vanbeek, Taryn Discher, Jesse Punzalon, and Seth Pinson

Vanbeek, a cellist, has received a $6,000 a-year music scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University. Vanbeek currently studies cello with Sarah Berry, the cello professor at Western. She began playing in youth orchestras as a child in St. Joseph, Michigan, where she lived until she was twelve. In recent years, she has traveled to Bowling Green to play in the youth orchestra there, led by Dr. Brian St. John, who is also the Director of Orchestras at Western Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.