Four Franklin-Simpson High School (FSHS) seniors have been honored with significant academic scholarships as they head off to college. The students include Lois Vanbeek, Taryn Discher, Jesse Punzalon, and Seth Pinson
Vanbeek, a cellist, has received a $6,000 a-year music scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University. Vanbeek currently studies cello with Sarah Berry, the cello professor at Western. She began playing in youth orchestras as a child in St. Joseph, Michigan, where she lived until she was twelve. In recent years, she has traveled to Bowling Green to play in the youth orchestra there, led by Dr. Brian St. John, who is also the Director of Orchestras at Western Kentucky.
Discher, a trumpet player, has also chosen to major in music. “I’ve received a $7,400 a-year scholarship from the music department at Campbellsville University, which is in Eastern Kentucky,” she said. Discher has been playing the trumpet since the sixth grade and expects to play in a lot of ensembles in college. “I’ll be in marching band, concert band, orchestra, jazz band, choir, all the music-type things. And theater sounds fun, too.”
Both Discher and Vanbeek plan to go into music education after graduation.
Punzalon has been awarded a $187,000 Navy Reserve Officer’s Training Corps scholarship with a Marine option at Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville. During his senior year, Punzalon participated in a training program at the recruiting station in Bowling Green, working with Staff Sergeant Joel Silva. “I went every Tuesday for most of my senior year,” said Punzalon. “Sergeant Silva was a Marine and was a huge help. He said he was trying to give me a taste of what Marine training would be like in the future.” After graduation, Punzalon will enter the Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant. “I’ll be stationed somewhere, but I have no idea where that might be,” said Punzalon.
At the University of Louisville, Pinson was selected to be a recipient of the McConnell Scholars Program, founded by Senator Mitch McConnell and his wife, former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. Pinson is one of ten students in the state to receive the scholarship. “It’s a stackable scholarship, which means it can be added to other funds coming from the university,” said Pinson. “It should turn out to be around $16 thousand a year.”
Pinson said he interviewed for the scholarship at the University of Louisville in March, along with 25 other applicants. “They interviewed us in groups of three,” said Pinson. “And I think the most interesting question was, ‘Would you rather have a leader who was feared or loved?’ I chose love. In my group interview, I was the only one who chose love. I said any leader who was feared had been loved at some point.”
The University of Louisville sponsors the Scholars Program through a partnership with the McConnell Archives. Pinson plans to enter law and has an interest in politics as well.
All four students have earned some credits already as they begin college due to having taken Advanced Placement courses.
