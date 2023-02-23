A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned two indictments last week separately charging two men with drug trafficking. One of the men was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.
According to court records:
Dameon Rigsby, age 41, of Franklin, Ky., was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Rigsby had previously been convicted of the felony offense of trafficking in a controlled substance — first degree — first offense, in case number 09-CR-00080 in the Simpson Kentucky Circuit Court. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Bennett Christian, age 37, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cases.
The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office.
These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
