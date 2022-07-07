Franklin police are investigating the theft of 150 gallons of fuel from a tractor-trailer at Flying J on Nashville Road.
The fuel was taken from a 2002 Kenworth.
A Marion, Ark., man reported the theft.
The report filed by Lt. Robert Mathews did not list the value of the fuel.
Franklin police cited a Franklin woman on a marijuana trafficking charge following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger June 24.
Holly Anne Barbier, 38, was cited for trafficking marijuana — less than 8 ounces — second offense.
Detective Travis Frank issued the citation following the traffic stop on Jefferson Street at West Street at about 7:15 p.m.
A Scottsville woman was injured when a sports utility vehicle and a dump truck collided on the North Industrial By-Pass on June 9.
Janie S. Perdue, 63, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 7:45 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Perdue was the driver of a 2018 Kia Sportage SUV involved in the collision with a 2007 Volvo dump truck driven by Lee T. McPherson, 57, of Lafayette, Tenn.
Deputy sheriff Matt Freeman investigated the collision.
